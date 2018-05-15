Titans sign Rashaan Evans

AP

Linebacker Rashaan Evans has signed his first NFL contract.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Titans’ first-round pick has agreed to his rookie deal with the team. Like all first-round picks, Evans’ contract is for four years with a team option for a fifth season.

Evans was selected with the 22nd overall pick after the Titans moved up three spots in a trade with the Ravens. Evans had 150 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks during four years at Alabama and finished his career at as an All-SEC pick.

He projects to early playing time alongside Wesley Woodyard, Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan at linebacker in Nashville and the Titans hope he’ll be an every-down playmaker for years to come.