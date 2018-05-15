Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills rookie QB Josh Allen is enjoying his work with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Who will take Jarvis Landry‘s place on special teams with the Dolphins?

The Patriots could have a competition for the punting job.

A look at Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan’s draft history.

The Ravens added to their group of undrafted rookies.

Bengals C Billy Price offered another rookie a helping hand.

Past quarterback failures shouldn’t guide the Browns’ handling of Baker Mayfield.

Steelers defensive backs coach Tom Bradley made a quick impression on the team’s rookies.

What is the Texans’ plan for S Tyrann Mathieu?

Former Colts CB Kelvin Hayden got engaged to Taraji P. Henson last weekend.

Jaguars LB Telvin Smith and DT Marcell Dareus did some shopping before checking out a golf tournament.

Titans rookies Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry want to help set the tone for the team.

The Broncos are happy that QB Chad Kelly is no longer a “tubby little kid.”

A look at the makeup of the Chiefs linebacker corps.

The Chargers have high hopes for their secondary.

Five Raiders graduated from college over the last two weeks.

Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford shared his first impressions of rookie LB Leighton Vander Esch.

The last player drafted by former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese has been dropped from the roster.

WR Tim Wilson is getting a shot with the Eagles.

Looking into the future of the Washington offense.

A look at how Matt Nagy’s coaching style is developing with the Bears.

A pre-OTA breakdown of the Lions depth chart.

What challenges await the Packers rookie wide receivers?

Vikings DE Brian Robison isn’t going anywhere.

Falcons S Ricardo Allen graduated from Purdue.

Nine questions for David Tepper once his expected purchase of the Panthers goes through.

TE Deon Yelder hopes he’ll develop into a complete player with the Saints.

CB Mark Myers helped start a college program on his way to the Buccaneers roster.

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk insists playing in his hometown won’t be a distraction.

Former Rams RB Eric Dickerson took a tour of the team’s forthcoming stadium.

The 49ers have put a lot of money into their offense.

The Seahawks are up to five tight ends on their 90-man roster.