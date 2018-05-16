Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill wasn’t worried about Dolphins drafting a quarterback

Getty Images

The Dolphins visited with the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, and they talked to Ryan Tannehill before the draft about what it would mean for his future if they chose a quarterback in the first round. But Tannehill wasn’t concerned.

That’s the word from Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who said this morning on PFT Live that Tannehill has always had the right attitude about focusing only on the things he can control.

“He’s one of those guys who’s going to worry about himself and keep working. He’s not going to worry about what’s going on outside,” Gase said.

Tannehill missed the entire 2017 season and the end of the 2016 season with knee injuries, and Gase says Tannehill is eager to show he still has it.

“Expect a guy that’s extremely hungry to get back on the field and lead this team,” Gase said. “I think there’s an appreciation for him after him not being here last year and guys are excited for him to get this thing going.”

This year, the Dolphins are still Tannehill’s team. Whether the Dolphins are again looking at quarterback in next year’s draft will depend largely on Tannehill’s production and his health.