Bashaud Breeland set for visits with Colts, Cardinals

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is ready for his second shot at free agency this offseason.

Breeland agreed to a deal with the Panthers early in free agency, but never became a member of the team because of a failed physical. Breeland needed a skin graft to repair a cut to his foot and the condition led to a waiting game for Breeland to be well enough to pursue work with another team.

That time appears to have arrived. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Breeland is visiting the Colts on Wednesday and is scheduled to meet with the Cardinals on Thursday. Demovsky adds that Breeland is expected to pass a physical at this point.

Breeland, who spent the last four seasons with Washington, would give Indy an experienced corner to go with Quincy Wilson, Kenny Moore and Nate Hairston. The Cardinals have Brandon Williams, Marcus Williams and Bene Benwikere on hand as options to match with Patrick Peterson.