Bills to retire Thurman Thomas’s number 34

Getty Images

Thurman Thomas will become just the third player in the history of the Buffalo Bills to have his number retired.

The Bills announced today that Thomas’s No. 34 jersey will be hung in the rafters during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Patriots on October 29.

Thomas will join his former teammates Jim Kelly (No. 12) and Bruce Smith (No. 78) as the only players with their jerseys retired by the Bills. The team also does not give out O.J. Simpson’s No. 32, although his number hasn’t been formally retired.

Today was a good day to announce the move, as it’s Thomas’s 52nd birthday.

Thomas played for the Bills from 1988 to 1999. He was a first-team All-Pro three times and league MVP in 1991. A running back who was also an excellent receiver, Thomas led the league in yards from scrimmage four years in a row from 1989 to 1992.