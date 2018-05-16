Cedric Thornton worked out for Eagles

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan‘s back surgery may keep him out for the start of the regular season and it could also lead to a return engagement for a former member of the team.

Geoff Mosher of The Score reports that defensive tackle Cedric Thornton worked out for the Eagles recently. Thornton played for the Eagles from 2011 to 2015 before moving on to the Cowboys and Bills the last two years.

Thornton had 27 tackles and two sacks in 15 games for Buffalo last year and started the last 45 games he played for the Eagles. Those appearances came with a different coaching staff in place in Philadelphia, but his experience could be appealing as they prepare for Jernigan’s potential absence from the lineup.

Fletcher Cox, Haloti Ngata, Destiny Vaeao and Elijah Qualls are already on hand as other options at defensive tackle for the Eagles.