Chiefs sign receiver Davon Grayson, waive Jordan Smallwood

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs swapped out receivers at the back end of their roster on Wednesday.

The Chiefs signed former East Carolina wide receiver Davon Grayson and waived Oklahoma wide receiver Jordan Smallwood.

Grayson caught 59 passes for 886 yards and six touchdowns as a senior last season at East Carolina. All three marks were career-highs for Grayson despite missing all of the 2016 season due to injury. He appeared in 37 career games with 135 catches for 1,767 yards and 13 touchdowns during his five years at East Carolina.

Smallwood went undrafted as well earlier this month before being signed by the Chiefs on May 8.