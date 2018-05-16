Colts giving players written tests on offense

Getty Images

The Colts are installing a new offense this offseason and they are taking a scholastic approach to making sure that their players are grasping everything about the system.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni uses written tests as a way to gauge how much information is being absorbed. Sirianni said he’s learned over the years to never assume information is hitting home as intended and that players will put in the work in order to make sure they look good in comparison to their teammates.

“What I feel like it does, it forces them to study,” Sirianni said, via ESPN.com. “[It] forces them to study even a little bit more than they would. They’re prideful guys that want to be right. They want to look good in front of their peers. That’s why they’re in the positions that they’re in. I’ve done that for a little [while] and always felt like it worked pretty well, so continued it here.”

Wide receiver Ryan Grant said he likes the approach and confirmed that competitiveness about grades is driving players to do what they can to avoid falling behind the curve. The Colts hope the result will be higher marks than they got last year, but the final exam will have to wait until they are on the field.