Colts working out quarterback Cody Keith

Getty Images

The Colts will work out free agent quarterback Cody Keith on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Keith played in the Spring League on Johnny Manziel’s team and played well enough to earn some workouts with NFL teams. He also has tried out for the Rams and Chargers.

Keith, who is well traveled, played for Saskatchewan in the CFL last year.

He started his college career at East Carolina, completing 7 of 11 passes for 57 years in three injury-plagued seasons, before transferring to Charlotte.