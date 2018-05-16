Dak Prescott wants to be “the best quarterback Cowboys ever had”

Getty Images

Stephen Jones said last week he wants Dak Prescott to earn league MVP honors this season, giving the Cowboys even more reason to pay the quarterback a deal he “deserves.” Prescott wants even more than to be the best in the league this season.

He wants to become “the best quarterback that the Cowboys ever had.” That’s saying something considering Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman wore the star on their helmets, and Tony Romo owns most of the team’s passing marks.

Prescott’s comment came after he was asked about the pressure of playing for a contract this season.

“It’s not any pressure,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I want to be the best I can. I want to be the best quarterback that the Cowboys ever had. All that stuff comes when you play the game well.”

Prescott, a fourth-round pick in 2016, has a $630,000 base salary this season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has promised an “extraordinary contract” and executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that “it’s going to be as he deserves.”

The Cowboys can reward Prescott with a new deal after this season.