Dennis Erickson will coach Salt Lake City’s AAF entry

Getty Images

When the Alliance of American Football was first announced, they outlined a plan to have experienced coaches running each of the league’s eight teams.

The first three coaches named — Steve Spurrier, Mike Singletary and Brad Childress — all have experience as NFL head coaches and the same is true of the head coach of the Salt Lake City entry. Former Seahawks and 49ers head coach Dennis Erickson will be at the helm in Utah.

Erickson joined the Seahawks in 1995 after following Jimmy Johnson as the head coach at the University of Miami for a run that included a pair of national titles. Seattle went 31-33 with Erickson over the next four years and failed to make the playoffs each year. He moved on to Oregon State for four years before being hired by the 49ers.

Erickson was 9-23 over two seasons before being fired and later coached Idaho and Arizona State. He was most recently an assistant at the University of Utah, but did not coach anywhere last season.