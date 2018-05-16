Dez Bryant doesn’t regret passing on Ravens offer

Getty Images

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said this week that he thinks Dez Bryant will wind up with the Packers, but a report on Tuesday indicated that’s not a likely development at the moment.

Given the lack of other word about interest in Bryant’s services, some might wonder if the wide receiver has had second thoughts about passing on a contract offer from the Ravens that came not long after he was released by the Cowboys. One person who did wonder about regrets posed the question to Bryant on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Bryant responded by saying “not one bit” and said he was “very appreciative” for the offer. He wrote in another tweet that he isn’t thinking about retiring and that “not being signed to a team yet has a lot to do with my personal decisions.” Both tweets were punctuated by shots at the media for the way they’ve portrayed him during his search for a new job.

He probably doesn’t have the same issue with former teammate Ezekiel Elliott telling people not to doubt Bryant in a supportive social media post of his own on Tuesday, but doubts about the brightness of Bryant’s football future are likely to persist as long as he remains without a job for the coming season.