Dolphins think Danny Amendola’s work ethic is making the whole team better

Getty Images

Danny Amendola has only been a Miami Dolphin for two months, but he’s already making a difference.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said on PFT Live that Amendola, through his effort in offseason workouts, has shown other players what a championship-level effort looks like.

“It’s one of those values that I don’t think you can put a price on,” Gase said. “He’s been great in our locker room. I think the guys watch him work on the field and in the weight room and they understand why he’s played as long as he has, why he’s had success in big situations.”

Gase believes Amendola is making the Dolphins better even before he starts catching passes.

“Any time you can get a guy who can not only produce for you but can be a great example for other guys in your locker room, he’s making other guys better,” Gase said. “He makes 24 other offensive guys better if they watch him work.”

The 32-year-old Amendola spent the last five years in New England before moving on this year, and the Dolphins like the winning attitude he brings from the Patriots.