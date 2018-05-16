Dolphins think Danny Amendola’s work ethic is making the whole team better

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 16, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Danny Amendola has only been a Miami Dolphin for two months, but he’s already making a difference.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said on PFT Live that Amendola, through his effort in offseason workouts, has shown other players what a championship-level effort looks like.

“It’s one of those values that I don’t think you can put a price on,” Gase said. “He’s been great in our locker room. I think the guys watch him work on the field and in the weight room and they understand why he’s played as long as he has, why he’s had success in big situations.”

Gase believes Amendola is making the Dolphins better even before he starts catching passes.

“Any time you can get a guy who can not only produce for you but can be a great example for other guys in your locker room, he’s making other guys better,” Gase said. “He makes 24 other offensive guys better if they watch him work.”

The 32-year-old Amendola spent the last five years in New England before moving on this year, and the Dolphins like the winning attitude he brings from the Patriots.

17 responses to “Dolphins think Danny Amendola’s work ethic is making the whole team better

  1. That’s because Patriots work harder than other teams. Just look at Reggie Wayne….he tried if for a few weeks and bailed out because it was “too hard”

  2. Which brings up the question, what were the players doing BEFORE Amendola got there?!? Seriously, why weren’t they already putting in serious “work ethic” but need some guy to come in and show them?

  6. Why does it take a player to change the entire work ethic? Isn’t that the job of coaches? And don’t these players take pride in their own work?

  9. His work ethic and football smarts are what they are paying him for. They overpayed for him based on talent (and I think he is a good player). Teaching the work hard and attention to detail is why they are paying him +2M of what the Pats would pay.

  12. I’m sorry for you swollen headed Pats fans. The Patriots didn’t teach him or anyone to work hard. That’s something you have or don’t have at a young age. That said, the Pats have an eye for drafting/signing guys that put in the extra work.

  14. This speaks to the quality of the division the Patriots get to play in…and what a vaunted division it is…Who is the best QB to play in Brady’s division over the years?

  16. akira554 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:54 am
    Which brings up the question, what were the players doing BEFORE Amendola got there?!? Seriously, why weren’t they already putting in serious “work ethic” but need some guy to come in and show them?

    ————

    THIS is why the Patriots have almost an extended tenure of sustained success. It’s because BB is an extremely hard worker and demands the same from his players. Look at a guy like Jamie Collins. Exceptional player and talent. BB got rid of him because of his work ethic and ability to get with the program.

    Amendola get’s it. Let’s see if Gase and the rest of the Dolphins catch on.

    On another note, Mike Vrabel had the right attitude. Expect the Texans to become more disciplined and improve. Other than the Colts, the AFC South could have some really good teams.

  17. To bad he wont have brady making him better than the very average wideout he actually is.

  18. Seems to me that guys that were supposed to be the leaders, great teammates, and hard workers were all let go this past offseason….Landry, Suh, Pouncey…..

