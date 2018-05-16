Hall of Fame honors Super Bowl photograph of Nick Foles and his daughter

Getty Images

A perfect moment for Nick Foles is being immortalized at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After Foles was named Super Bowl MVP for leading the Eagles to the championship, he celebrated with his daughter, Lily. The moment was captured by Getty Images staff photographer Rob Carr.

Carr’s photograph has been chosen as the winner of the Dave Boss Award of Excellence in the 50th Annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo Contest.

The Hall of Fame will recognize Carr at this summer’s enshrinement ceremonies, and his photograph of Nick and Lily Foles will go on display at the Hall of Fame.