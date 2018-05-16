Josh Rosen sounded confident in first work with veteran starters

AP

For all their investment in free agent quarterbacks, it still seems sort of inevitable that Josh Rosen will be the Cardinals starter sooner rather than later.

In practice, at least, that happened yesterday.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, the rookie worked with the starters during the first session of OTAs.

Sam Bradford was given the day off because Sam Bradford, and veteran backup Mike Glennon left practice early after getting sick on the field. That left either the first-round pick or undrafted rookie quarterback Chad Kanoff, so it fell to Rosen.

“He was good,” veteran guard Justin Pugh said. “I was surprised at how well he did with the limited amount of time that he’s spent here so far.

“The first thing I told him was, ‘Take command of the huddle. This is your huddle.’ He did a good job. I was impressed with what he did today.”

Coach Steve Wilks said Rosen “looked great” in the work, and having actual players around him instead of tryout players from rookie minicamp certainly helped him.

“He stepped in the huddle and had a lot of pizzazz,” left tackle D.J. Humphries said. “He didn’t seem like he was choked up at all. Voice didn’t crack none. He wasn’t talking low. He was excited. He was asserting himself into the huddle, and I was pretty excited to see that.”

For a first introduction to many of their veterans, sounding confident is a good first step. And while the plan might be to ease him into things, the construction of their roster also suggests he’s going to get a chance.