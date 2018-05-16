Lions offensive line has big goals

AP

Veteran lineman T.J. Lang expects big things from the Detroit Lions’ offensive line.

“It’s a new team,” Lang said Wednesday night, via the team’s official website. “It’s a new O-line. Everybody in that room, we have high expectations. A lot of that plays into staying healthy and being available, practicing together, having productive meetings. We’ve got lofty goals, but we also understand we’ve got a lot of work to do before we even think about playing football again.”

Lang didn’t specify the goals. Helping the organization win a playoff game for the first time since 1991 would presumably be on the list.

Lang praised new offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, and Lang said the players are anxious to get things rolling.

“I can just tell you everyone is excited just to get back to work and working hard,” Lang said. “Obviously, we’ve got some high expectations in our room and we’re just going to keep working hard to make sure that when the time comes to put the helmet on we’re taking the steps in the right direction.”

The Lions have been competitive for the most part recent years, a far cry from the persistent struggles of a decade ago. And it would be fitting if the Lions, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the season without a win, would finally find a way to win in the postseason.