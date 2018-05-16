Mark Andrews agrees to rookie deal with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens agreed to terms with tight end Mark Andrews after getting Orlando Brown Jr. done earlier Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Both Andrews and Brown were third-round picks.

That leaves only first-rounders Hayden Hurst and Lamar Jackson unsigned.

Andrews made 112 catches for 1,765 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career at Oklahoma, including 62 receptions for 958 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The Ravens clearly needed an upgrade at the position and seemingly got it with the selections of Hurst and Andrews.