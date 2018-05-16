Patriots sign second-rounder Duke Dawson

Getty Images

Cornerback Duke Dawson showed a good grasp of life as a member of the Patriots before he even signed a contract with the team.

Dawson spoke to the media on Tuesday and was asked about his early experiences with the team.

“It’s great. Like I said, I just come in every day — open ears, closed mouth — to learn,” Dawson said, via comments distributed by the team.

The “open ears, closed mouth” part should suit coach Bill Belichick just fine and Dawson now has the next four years to continue showing he gets the Patriot way. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Dawson has signed his rookie deal.

New England made Dawson the 56th overall pick when they selected him in the second round last month. He played primarily in the slot at Florida last season and could challenge for playing time there early in his time with the Patriots if the learning experience continues to go well.