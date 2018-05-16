Prosecutors drop felony charge against Robby Anderson from 2017 arrest

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson won’t face prosecution on a felony charge related to a 2017 arrest in Florida.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports, via Anderson’s lawyer, that prosecutors have decided to drop a felony charge of resisting arrest against Anderson. Anderson was accused of pushing a police officer after being told to leave a concert.

Anderson found himself in more legal trouble in Florida this offseason. He was arrested in January on charges that included resisting arrest and threatening a public servant’s family, although the latter felony charge was dropped last month. There was briefly an arrest warrant issued for Anderson’s failure to appear in court earlier this month on a remaining charge from the incident, but it was later rescinded as Anderson’s absence was a result of a clerical error.

Anderson is due back in court in July and could still face league discipline should the league find he violated the Personal Conduct Policy.