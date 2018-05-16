Raiders sign Maurice Hurst, Marcell Ateman

Getty Images

The Raiders got two more draft picks under contract, including one who represented a chances some teams weren’t willing to take.

The team announced the signings of fifth-round draft defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and seventh-round wide receiver Marcell Ateman.

Hurst was considered a first-round talent, but slid for reasons including an irregular heartbeat. He’s vowed to use the snub as motivation, as players picked places other than first overall tend to do.

Ateman had a strong career at Oklahoma State, averaging 16.9 yards per catch in college.