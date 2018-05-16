Randy Gregory applying for reinstatement Thursday

AP

Randy Gregory is taking another step toward potentially returning to the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the suspended Cowboys defensive end is submitting his application for reinstatement tomorrow.

Gregory was suspended for at least a year in January 2017. If the league hears in his favor within 60 days, that could potentially have him ready before the start of training camp. Whether he’s ready to play football is another matter, and not really the important one.

Gregory has spent more than six weeks recently in drug and alcohol rehab, and has the backing of multiple teammates who have written letters to commissioner Roger Goodell on his behalf.

Owner Jerry Jones has also said he’s proud of the progress Gregory has made, and the Cowboys would clearly welcome him back for the human aspect — as well as to try to get something out of the 2015 second-round pick.