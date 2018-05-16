Randy Gregory applying for reinstatement Thursday

May 16, 2018
Randy Gregory is taking another step toward potentially returning to the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the suspended Cowboys defensive end is submitting his application for reinstatement tomorrow.

Gregory was suspended for at least a year in January 2017. If the league hears in his favor within 60 days, that could potentially have him ready before the start of training camp. Whether he’s ready to play football is another matter, and not really the important one.

Gregory has spent more than six weeks recently in drug and alcohol rehab, and has the backing of multiple teammates who have written letters to commissioner Roger Goodell on his behalf.

Owner Jerry Jones has also said he’s proud of the progress Gregory has made, and the Cowboys would clearly welcome him back for the human aspect — as well as to try to get something out of the 2015 second-round pick.

  1. This young man has stayed clean, been employed, and working out. I am excited for him to be reinstated, and get back on the field! I hope he has beat his demons and remains clean. He will find no better support than JJ and his teammates!! It is all up to him now, football or not, I wish him all the best….

  2. I truly wish this young man overcomes his demons, and goes on to have a long, productive, and financially rewarding career in the National Football League.

  3. I hope that he has turned the corner and has learned how to overcome. If he has kept up his end of the bargain, then the commissioner should respond quickly so that he can continue his career. With that said, if the commissioner drags out this decision for no good reason, then Randy, the NFL and all football fans will be the losers.

