Ravens sign Orlando Brown to rookie deal

Orlando Brown Jr. has a new home in a familiar place, and now he has a contract to go with it.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Ravens signed the third-round tackle to his four-year, $3.491 million deal.

That leaves just three unsigned Ravens picks, as first-rounders Hayden Hurst and Lamar Jackson and fellow third-rounder Mark Andrews have yet to sign.

Brown, the son of the late Ravens tackle of the same name, was one of the most decorated players in college but slid after a poor combine workout. He’s working to lose weight to become more mobile, but he’s probably always going to be massive (6-foot-8, and 340 if he hasn’t lost a pound lately).