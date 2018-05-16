Seahawks sign Dadi Nicolas

Getty Images

Dadi Nicolas isn’t going to Cleveland. He’s instead found a new home in Seattle.

The Seahawks signed the linebacker Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Nicolas appeared headed to Cleveland two weeks ago when the Browns and Chiefs agreed to a player-for-player deal with tight end Randall Telfer headed to Kansas City. But the teams called off the trade and released the players.

The Chiefs made Nicolas a sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2016. He played 11 games as a rookie, though he saw only 28 snaps on defense and 45 on special teams.

Nicolas, 25, missed last season with a knee injury.