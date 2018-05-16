Seahawks sign Rashaad Penny to his rookie deal

Getty Images

Another first-round pick is under contract as the Seahawks announced they signed running back Rashaad Penny, the 27th overall selection.

Penny, who led the nation in rushing at San Diego State last season, became only the second first-round pick for the Seahawks in the past six drafts.

He rushed for 3,266 yards the past two seasons and caught 34 passes for 359 yards.

The Seahawks have six of nine picks under contract. They signed offensive tackle Jamarco Jones, a fifth-round pick, and quarterback Alex McGough, a seventh-rounder, on Tuesday.