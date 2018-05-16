Seahawks signing Keenan Reynolds

Getty Images

Keenan Reynolds will get a shot to continue his NFL career in Seattle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reynolds is signing with the Seahawks.

Reynolds was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016 and was on the active roster for one game, but never saw any action. He also spent time on Washington’s practice squad last year.

Reynolds played quarterback at Navy and left college with FBS records for most total touchdowns and most rushing touchdowns as well as the mark for most rushing yards by a quarterback. He switched to wide receiver in an attempt to make it in the NFL and also returned kicks during his preseason appearances for Baltimore.

Tyler Lockett has been an effective returner in his three years with the Seahawks and is part of a receiver group that also includes Doug Baldwin, Jaron Brown, Marcus Johnson, Amara Darboh and Tanner McEvoy. Reynolds will have to beat out a couple of them to stick in Seattle for the long term.