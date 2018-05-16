Terrance West visiting Jaguars

Getty Images

Running back Terrance West‘s free agent tour will continue on Wednesday with a second AFC South team.

West visited with the Colts on Tuesday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will meet with the Jaguars on Wednesday. West also had a visit with the Eagles last week.

West began his career as a Browns third-round pick in 2014, played two games for the Titans after a 2015 trade and spent the last three seasons with the Ravens. He opened last season as the starter in Baltimore, but didn’t play after Week Five due to a calf injury and Alex Collins‘ emergence during his absence.

The Jaguars have Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant back from last year’s backfield, which might leave West with an uphill climb for a roster spot if he does sign in Jacksonville.