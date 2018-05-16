Terrell Suggs says he hasn’t hit his peak

Getty Images

The Ravens have a new General Manager, and their old one just drafted a new quarterback.

But they also still have a solid core of veteran leaders, and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs says he thinks that will remain the case for the near future.

During a fan forum conference call, Suggs said he thought he and quarterback Joe Flacco would remain key parts of the franchise for years to come.

“To be totally honest with you, I don’t see my peak in my near future,” Suggs said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “The answer to your question is yes. We’re definitely going to be two major, key parts of the leadership on this team. We also have other leaders, but from an offensive and defensive standpoint, absolutely. We take that very seriously. We take pride in that. We’re looking forward to doing some special things this year.

“I’ve said this before: It’s a trip to get to do it all again. I love playing ball. I love being Sizzle. When the time comes for me to just be a full-time dad, a full-time actor, writer, director, producer, I will do all that. But right now, it’s flock. Go flock, Ravens nation.”

Suggs turned 35 last year, but had 11.0 sacks and made the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2013. But it’s hard to not think about the future of the team, with G.M. Ozzie Newsome handing the reins to longtime assistant Eric DeCosta, and the team using a first-round pick on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Suggs himself is in the final year of his contract, leading to natural questions about his future. He made his feelings clear.

“I don’t plan on going nowhere,” he added, saying he planned on playing several more years and doing it in a Ravens uniform.