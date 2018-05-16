Texans work out long snapper Jon Condo

Getty Images

The Texans worked out former Raiders long snapper Jon Condo, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston already has veteran long snapper Jonathan Weeks on its roster. Weeks has manned the position for the past eight seasons, playing all 128 games in that stretch.

Condo spent the past 11 years with the Raiders before they cut him this offseason. He made one tackle in 16 games last season.

Condo, 36, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2005. He spent time in Dallas and New England before landing with the Raiders in 2006.

Both Condo and Weeks have made one Pro Bowl.