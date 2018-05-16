Titans sign WR Nick Williams

Getty Images

The Titans added another player to their wide receiver group on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Nick Williams. No terms of the deal were announced.

Williams spent the last three seasons with the Falcons, but played in just three games the last two years. He caught eight passes for 89 yards in those appearances and has 28 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 22 career games.

Williams joins Michael Campanaro as free agent additions to the receiving corps in Tennessee. They join returning Titans Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor, Tajae Sharpe and Rishard Matthews as wideout options as the Titans make their way into the final portion of their offseason program.