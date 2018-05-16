Vikings cut Dylan Bradley to make room for David Parry

Getty Images

The Vikings cut defensive tackle Dylan Bradley to make room on the roster for David Parry, who officially signed his deal Wednesday.

Bradley, 23, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2017. He spent time on the team’s practice squad last season.

He ended the postseason on the practice squad injury list and became a free agent before re-signing with the Vikings in March.

The Vikings opted for the more veteran defensive tackle. While Bradley has never played in a regular-season game, Parry has seen action in 33 with 32 starts.