Vikings sign David Parry

Getty Images

Defensive lineman David Parry visited with the Vikings last week and he’ll be spending more time in Minnesota in the weeks to come.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Parry has signed with the team.

Parry made one tackle in one game for the Saints last season and then landed on injured reserve with an ankle issue in late September. He served a four-game suspension while he was on I.R. as a result of an arrest in Arizona last February that led to guilty pleas on charges of attempted unlawful means of transportation and disorderly conduct.

Parry was a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2015 and had 78 tackles and four sacks while starting all 32 games he played for the Colts. He’ll try to earn a spot behind Sheldon Richardson and Linval Joseph on the interior of the defensive line with the Vikings.