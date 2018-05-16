Vikings to host LGBTQ fundraiser as part of Chris Kluwe settlement

Getty Images

In 2014, the Vikings announced a settlement with former punter Chris Kluwe over his departure from the team the previous year, which included the team making donations to groups fighting for marriage equality and others causes.

They’re going to deliver on that promise in June.

According to Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings will host a summit and fundraiser at their team headquarters on June 21 “to promote LGBTQ inclusion in sports and raise money for LGBTQ groups.”

The settlement stemmed from Kluwe’s threat to sue the team, after special teams coordinator Mike Priefer used anti-gay language. Priefer still works for the Vikings.

“We obviously had our issues a while ago, but this is our way of looking forward and trying to figure out how we make sure that we set the stage for that not to happen again,” Kluwe said. “I think that it’s the ideal outcome in that, at the end of the day, hopefully this will help a lot of people that otherwise might not have gotten that help.”

Kluwe said he hoped Priefer will attend the event, which will feature panel discussions of how players and coaches can makes sports more welcoming to LGBTQ athletes.

Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren said the Vikings will plan on holding a similar summit in the future, and hope to involve other local teams.

“We definitely want to make sure this is not a one-time event. I can say that with confidence,” Warren said.

Kluwe will speak at the event, along with former Olympic diver Greg Louganis and longtime NFL defensive lineman Esera Tuaolo.