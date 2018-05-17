Adam Vinatieri thinks kickoff changes will be for the better

Getty Images

The NFL will be voting on proposed changes to kickoffs at next week’s league meetings and the league’s longest-tenured kicker shared some of his thoughts about the alterations.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and said that he’s for any rule change that makes the game safer. That’s the intent of the proposed rule changes, which eliminate running starts for the coverage team and wedge blocks as well as limiting the area where blockers on the return team can initiate contact.

“I think these changes are probably going to be for the better,” Vinatieri said. “It’s really going to be interesting how special teams coaches try to find a way gain an advantage. Are they going to kick it short and make teams return it or are they going to go ahead and try to kick it deep to get a touchback?”

Vinatieri added that he thinks it will take about a half a season for the full impact of the changes to come to light and expects a “couple wrinkles” that may not have been anticipated ahead of time. He’s also adamant that the kickoff needs to be part of the game, although the future of the play will likely have a lot to do with how things go once and if the league approves the changes.