Baker Mayfield: Hard Knocks “can be good if you handle it right”

AP

Baker Mayfield has experience in documentaries, having done his pre-draft series Behind Baker. So he has no trepidation about being on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

“For me looking at it, and us as a team, I’d say it can be good if you handle it right,” Mayfield said on SiriusXM NFL radio, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ll just say that. If you think about it as a way to get on camera and try to show off and do certain things and handle it the wrong way then that can be very negative, it can be a distraction. But if you use it as a sense of, ‘OK, I got to block out everything else and just focus on playing ball,’ then that can be a great thing for us.”

The No. 1 overall pick is expected to star in the five-episode series, which begins August 7, despite coach Hue Jackson having already named Tyrod Taylor the team’s starting quarterback.

“Hard Knocks wouldn’t be there if we weren’t 0-16 last year,” Mayfield said. “So we’re working towards never having to have that situation again. I’m looking forward to being a start of something new there in Cleveland.”