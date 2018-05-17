Broncos sign undrafted QB Nick Stevens

Getty Images

The Broncos stayed local to expand their quarterback group to four players on Thursday.

Former Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens has signed a contract with the team. He joins Case Keenum, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly on the 90-man roster in Denver.

Stevens tried out during rookie minicamps in Green Bay and Washington after going undrafted in April. He took over the starting job at Colorado State from 2015 Saints third-round pick and current Falcon Garrett Grayson and threw for 8,554 yards and a school-record 70 touchdowns during his time in college.

The Broncos have said that Lynch and Kelly will compete for the No. 2 job this offseason, which likely leaves Stevens to make a bid to stick around in a developmental role on the practice squad or show enough in preseason to convince another team to bring him in.