Bucs sign Shaheed Salmon, Thomas Sperbeck

The Buccaneers announced three roster moves Thursday, signing linebacker Shaheed Salmon and receiver Thomas Sperbeck and cutting linebacker Jeff Knox.

Salmon tried out during the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend. The Bucs already signed two other invitees, guard Ruben Holcomb and cornerback Mark Myers.

Salmon made 274 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups in his four seasons at Samford. He made two interceptions in the Bucs’ first minicamp practice Friday.

Sperbeck originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State last May. He was waived/injured in early August.

In four seasons at Boise State, Sperbeck made 224 receptions for 3,601 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Knox signed a reserve/futures contract in February. The former CFL player went to training camp with the Bucs in 2017, making three tackles and one special teams tackle in four preseason games.