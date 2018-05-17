Eagles invited to the White House on June 5

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 17, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
A number of Eagles have already said they wouldn’t attend any potential congratulatory trip to the White House.

But unlike the previous NBA champion Golden State Warriors, they’ve at least been asked to go.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Eagles have been invited to the White House on June 5.

That’s a few months past the timeline which the Patriots dropped by to see President Donald Trump (April 19, 2017), but the Patriots were also carrying less baggage into a Rose Garden meeting.

A number of high-profile Eagles players (Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long, now-Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith and Brandon Graham) have already declared they wouldn’t attend.

And things might be awkward for owner Jeffrey Lurie, after he was taped during a meeting with players referring to the current administration as “one f–king disastrous presidency.”

All that could make it an interesting visit, at a number of levels.

18 responses to “Eagles invited to the White House on June 5

  2. Trump will announce that the Eagles will have to find a new name, since they’re bringing a proud symbol into disrepute. Also the history books will be scrubbed of any references to Philadelphia in the founding of the nation.

  4. There were talks already between the White House and Eagles for at least a couple weeks…. They wouldn’t have received an invite unless the White House knew that the Eagles would show is what I think. That makes me wonder if the people like Jenkins, and Long who already declared they won’t attend, if they will or have changed their minds over the dialogue between the team and White House about attending. One of the things that the Eagles mention when talking about going to the White House is the ability to talk to the President about issues, so that was probably part of the agreement for the Eagles and it almost sounds like something them players would want to engage in. If not, then it looks bad on them, in my opinion.

  7. America is great because of freedom. Get invited to the Nation’s capitol for winning football games great! Shake some hands, get a photo for your office – Great! Don’t like the current president? Want to express your voice by abstaining? – Great! I have no issues either way.

  8. mikechris28 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 3:31 pm
    What exactly has been disastrous about this administration?

    ——————–

    I think you’re being facetious, rather funny. If not, then really scary.

  9. Cadet Bone-Spurs is a snowflake. He talks a big game until he comes face to face with the people he is trying to offend. Check out how he received the president of Nigeria after disparaging their country.

  10. mikechris28 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    What exactly has been disastrous about this administration?

    ____________

    Exactly. Trump’s obnoxious personality might make him an easy caricature as some cartoon villain, but the sky isn’t falling and this country has not been worse off in any tangible way since he entered office.

    Cute of Lurie to “play to the crowd” though. Guess it makes him feel closer to his mostly minority employees?

  13. What has been disastrous? What?!?! Maybe the fact that he’s being investigated for collusion? Maybe paying off a porn star? The guy doesn’t have a presidential bone in his body.

    Originally, I said they should go, naively thinking the president would sit down with the players involved in social justice reform to start a dialogue,m but I’ve recently learned that’s not the way it works, trump will take a picture with them and that’ll be about it as far as interaction is concerned (that’s not a shot at trump, that’s just what happens). So, for those of you robots who think trump is gods gift to humanity and the eagles should go because it’s a chance to express themselves…it’s not and the only way it would be is if trump invited them to sit down.

    Please don’t go, birds, this piece of garbage (with all respect to garbage), does NOT deserve to be given a jersey of the world champions

  17. Watch out, if you don’t go, Donald will call the Eagles’ title fake and proclaim the Patriots (with Great Americans Robert Kraft and Tom Brady) the real winners. Sad!

