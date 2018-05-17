Eagles invited to the White House on June 5

Getty Images

A number of Eagles have already said they wouldn’t attend any potential congratulatory trip to the White House.

But unlike the previous NBA champion Golden State Warriors, they’ve at least been asked to go.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Eagles have been invited to the White House on June 5.

That’s a few months past the timeline which the Patriots dropped by to see President Donald Trump (April 19, 2017), but the Patriots were also carrying less baggage into a Rose Garden meeting.

A number of high-profile Eagles players (Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long, now-Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith and Brandon Graham) have already declared they wouldn’t attend.

And things might be awkward for owner Jeffrey Lurie, after he was taped during a meeting with players referring to the current administration as “one f–king disastrous presidency.”

All that could make it an interesting visit, at a number of levels.