Ezekiel Elliott: I plan on having a good year

While Ezekiel Elliott might not call last season a “bad year,” it’s fair to say it wasn’t a good one. The Cowboys running back drew criticism inside the building and out for his lack of effort in the loss to the Broncos; he served a six-game suspension after a long legal fight; he averaged 1 yard per carry and 10 yards per game less last season than he did his rookie season when he led the league in rushing; and the Cowboys missed the postseason.

Whatever it was, Elliott hopes for better this season.

“I think I have been that running back the team needs,” Elliott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I just want to continue to be that and be even better.

“. . . I wouldn’t say last year was a bad year for me. I played 10 games and had almost 1,000 yards. I plan on having a good year.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week he expects a “more focused” Elliott after the running back spent the first half of last season fighting a court battle with the NFL. Jason Garrett agrees that not having off-field concerns should benefit Elliott.

“He always been a pretty focused guy and loves football,” Garrett said. “Not having that stuff is a relief to him. But he comes to work every day and wants to get better. It’s good for our team.”