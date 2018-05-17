Former Titans wideout Damian Williams arrested

Getty Images

A former NFL wide receiver was arrested in Arkansas this week, and faces second degree battery charges.

According to KHBS, former Arkansas product Damian Williams turned himself in to the Washington County Jail after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

The 29-year-old Williams was involved in an incident in Fayetteville last October, for which the police report read that he “recklessly causes physical injury to another person while operating or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle or motorboat if at the time the person is intoxicated.”

Williams transferred to Southern Cal, and was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Titans. He also played for the Dolphins and Rams, with knee problems derailing a promising start.