John Dorsey tries to make the best of being forced to do Hard Knocks

Browns General Manager John Dorsey made clear that he didn’t want to be on Hard Knocks, didn’t see anything good about being on Hard Knocks, and didn’t think the NFL would force him into being on Hard Knocks. Now the Browns are on Hard Knocks.

Given that the Browns met the criteria to be forced on the NFL Films-HBO reality show, Dorsey had no choice. And now that it’s official that the Browns will be on the show, Dorsey is trying to make the best of it.

“Like many, I was reluctant about being the featured team on Hard Knocks but once we sat down and talked about it as an organization, I feel a lot better and understand why the time is right,” Dorsey said in a statement. “Hue [Jackson] and I both feel like this team is in a good place and that we are in the process of building something that will lead to success. Being a part of Hard Knocks will give our fans the opportunity to see how passionate the people in our building are about winning and how excited we are about getting to work and preparing for the 2018 season.”

If Dorsey really didn’t want to be on Hard Knocks, he did have one outlet available to him: He could have fired Jackson, as teams with new head coaches can’t be forced to do the show. Fortunately for Jackson, Dorsey didn’t go that far.