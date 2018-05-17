Kacy Rodgers II getting coached up by his father on Jets

Getty Images

Kacy Rodgers II spent the past three seasons in the CFL. Now, he’s in the Jets offseason program with his father, defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers, as his coach.

“It’s rare in our profession that you see family members on the same team, let alone father-son, let alone on the same side of the ball,” the younger Kacy said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It’s been a great experience so far. I’m loving it.”

In 2012, D’Anton Lynn signed with the Jets, who had his father, Anthony Lynn, as running backs coach. But D’Anton Lynn played defense.

Fathers coaching sons is rare in the NFL, according to Cimini. The Elias Sports Bureau doesn’t track coordinators coaching their sons. But John McKay was the last head coach to coach his son, with McKay coaching receiver John Jr. while both were with the 1978 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kacy II, who plays cornerback and safety, played for Saskatchewan the past two seasons. He calls his dad “tough” but “fair” as a coach.

Kacy II also knows his dad won’t play favorites when it comes to cutting the roster.

“It’s a production business, so it wouldn’t matter if my dad were the head coach and my name was Kacy Bowles or if my dad owned the team and my last name was Johnson,” Rodgers said. “None of that matters. It’s a production business. I’ve known that my whole life. I’ve been a coach’s kid for 26 years now, so I know how it goes. I’m just excited for the process.”