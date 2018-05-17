Matt Nagy: Allen Robinson “doing everything we want him to do”

Getty Images

The Bears signed wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year contract this offseason despite the torn ACL he suffered while with the Jaguars last September and coach Matt Nagy said on Wednesday that there’s been no sign that their confidence in his recovery will backfire on them.

Robinson isn’t participating in OTAs this week, but Nagy sounded some encouraging notes about the progress he’s making on his way back to full speed.

“He’s ahead of the game. He’s looking good,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re feeling really good about his prognosis as far as getting started. There’s no need to rush it. He’s been doing great in meetings. He’s answering every question in meetings. He’s out here, focused, doing everything we want him to do.”

The Bears are looking for a big step forward from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the offense in general in Trubisky’s second season and a healthy Robinson is a major part of the plan to make that happen.