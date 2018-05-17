NFL may make ejections subject to replay review

Getty Images

The NFL is considering a new rule that would have the referee consult with the league’s centralized replay office before ejecting a player from the game.

Under the proposed rule, which the owners will vote on next week, disqualification of a player will be added to the list of reviewable plays, which also includes possession of the ball, touching the ball, touching the ground, plays governed by the goal line, sidelines, line of scrimmage, line to gain, number of players on the field and proper game administration.

The NFL’s official proposal for the owners to vote on says that it would permit instant replay to correct an officiating error that resulted in the disqualification of a player. It does not indicate that the reverse would be true, that the league’s officiating office could contact the referee to tell him to eject a player who wasn’t ejected.

The NFL has indicated that players may start getting ejected more frequently for violations of rules meant to protect players from brain injuries. This proposal could be an attempt to ensure that ejections do not go overboard.