Packers sign second-rounder Josh Jackson

The Packers selected two cornerbacks in the first two rounds of this year’s draft and they now have both of them under contract.
The team announced on Thursday that second-round pick Josh Jackson has agreed to his deal. First-rounder Jaire Alexander signed earlier this week and the Packers now have 10 of their 11 picks under contract. Third-round linebacker Oren Burks remains unsigned.
Jackson was a wide receiver when he arrived at Iowa, but the move to the other side of the ball proved to be a good one as he developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the country last season. He was named an All-American after intercepting eight passes and returning two for touchdowns for the Hawkeyes in 2017.
He and Alexander should both be in the mix for early playing time on a Packers defense that’s been revamped this offseason with new coordinator Mike Pettine taking over for Dom Capers.