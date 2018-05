AP

The Packers wrapped up their draft class by getting third-rounder Oren Burks under contract, according to Thursday’s NFL transactions.

Burks, 23, was the 88th overall pick, the third of the team’s 11 draft picks.

The Vanderbilt linebacker made 228 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five interceptions, a forced fumble and 21 passes defensed in his four college seasons.

Second-rounder Josh Jackson signed his deal earlier Thursday.