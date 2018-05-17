Raiders sign one offensive lineman, drop another

Getty Images

The offseason roster churn continued in Oakland on Thursday.

The Raiders announced a pair of moves involving offensive linemen. They signed guard Cameron Hunt and waived center Alex Officer, who signed with the club earlier this month after going undrafted in April.

Hunt went undrafted out of Oregon in 2017, failed to make the Broncos out of camp and spent time on the 49ers practice squad. He played in 52 games for Oregon and saw time at right guard and right tackle before leaving Eugene.

The moves keep the Raiders at 16 offensive linemen on their 90-man roster, including first-round tackle Kolton Miller and third-round tackle Brandon Parker.