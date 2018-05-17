Rams waive Dalton Keene

Getty Images

The Rams waived defensive tackle Dalton Keene, the team announced Thursday.

The Illinois State product signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent earlier this week.

He finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference voting for defensive player of the year and was a second-team All-American.

Keene made 45 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks and eight quarterback hurries in 2017. He finished his career at ISU ranked ninth in sacks (17.5), 11th in tackles for loss (33.0) and with 200 total tackles.

The Rams’ roster now stands at 89 players.