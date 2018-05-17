Report: Browns to be this year’s Hard Knocks team

Getty Images

No team has undergone a more aggressive makeover this offseason than the Browns.

So they ought to make good television.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns will be the subject of this year’s Hard Knocks on HBO.

While no team really wants to let the NFL Films all-access crews into their lives, not every team has the choice. The Browns were one of six teams which could have been forced to do the show, along with the Ravens, Broncos, Chargers, 49ers, and Washington.

But only one of those teams has the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

With Mayfield’s well-documented swagger and the general curiosity about their latest effort at a clean slate, the Browns seem the obvious choice.