Report: Matt Moore could wait until season starts to sign

Getty Images

Matt Moore remains a free agent and might not have a new home for a few months.

The veteran quarterback is considering waiting until after the season begins to sign anywhere, giving him time to survey the “quarterback landscape to see which team needs help,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. That means he is waiting for a team to have an injury at the position, which inevitably will happen.

Moore received interest from the Chiefs and Texans early in free agency.

Houston opted for Brandon Weeden, who was familiar with its offense, and then added Joe Webb and Stephen Morris. Kansas City signed Chad Henne and Matt McGloin.

Moore, 33, became a free agent in March after playing out his two-year, $3.5 million deal with the Dolphins.

He played four games with two starts last season for the Dolphins, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 861 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.