Reuben Foster will find out on May 23 if he’ll stand trial

AP

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will have to wait until next Wednesday to find out if he’ll stand trial on domestic violence charges.

Per multiple reports from those at the courtroom for Thursday’s hearing to determine if there’s enough probable cause to allow the case against Foster to proceed, Judge Nona L. Klippen announced she will make her ruling on May 23.

Earlier on Thursday, Foster’s ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis took the stand and retracted the allegations she made against Foster prior to his arrest earlier this year. Foster was accused of striking her, but Ennis said she made up the story because Foster broke up with her and she “wanted him to go down” as a result. Ennis also described her actions as a “money scheme.”

Foster has not been participating in any team activities this offseason while the legal process plays out. The timing of Judge Klippen’s ruling means he’ll miss the start of OTAs under any circumstances, but a decision in his favor could lead to a return to work sooner rather than later.